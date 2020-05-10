Senior living community holds Mother's Day parade for residents

The Village at Heritage had a big surprise for mothers residing in their senior community on Sunday.

A parade of family, friends and local law enforcement drove through the community wishing all of the mothers a happy Mother’s Day.

Residents were on chalk hearts to maintain social distancing and everyone waved and communicated from their vehicles.

Cars were decorated and many signs were made to share a caring message.

The director, Wilma Sternthal, said this was their way of allowing loved ones to see their mothers and grandmothers during the pandemic, and the community came together to make it happen.

“With a lot of help from our county EMS, fire, the sheriff and just a lot of different people coming together to make this a success today on Mother’s Day,” Sternthal said.

Over 50 cars participated in the event.