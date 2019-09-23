Residents concerned about when White Ave will be open after being closed for 6 months

"I can't believe it takes so long," said resident, Kenneth Randolph.

Since March, residents who live around White Avenue have had to find alternative routes to their homes. This is because of a road slip, so bad that the road has been closed ever since.

"It's mostly been [because of] workload and other projects going on in the city," said Morgantown City Engineer, Damien Davis.

Davis says the road wasn't expected to be closed this long. In fact, it was planned to be completed in 6 months.

"Originally I just thought it was some type of repair like the water company or the electric company was doing some work. But then it didn't open and didn't open and didn't open," said resident, Carol Coffman.

Residents say White Avenue is a cut through route and a safer alternative especially in the winter time, which is quickly approaching.

"If it snows it's the easiest access to where I live because the road is relatively flat all the way through," said Randolph.

Davis says the process does still have a long way to go and this week they expect to get a design plan.

"Once we get it designed then we'll advertise for construction. That'll be about a month process and then getting it to council will be about another month. We're looking at 3 months before we start construction and then about 3 months of construction."

The road is expected to cost about a $50,000 in repairs. Coffman says she's not surprised that the road is still blocked off and closed to traffic, a half a year later.

"If it's fixed right it'll be worth it, but if it's just another patch like so much of West Virginia is then it's just going to be a waste of effort," said Coffman.

Right now, pedestrians and bicyclists can go through it, but cars won't be seen on this road any time soon.