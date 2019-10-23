Residents concerned and annoyed by reckless drivers

Residents on Pleasant Valley Road in Marion County say all they hear day and night are drivers revving their engines.

According to them drivers never seem to obey the speed limit on the road and pose a danger to many, as well as an annoyance.

"Everyday and all night," said resident Christian Adams.

He says Pleasant Valley Road has a speed limit that apparently doesn't exist to most of the drivers.

"Well it is 40 miles an hour, I live on the hill on Pleasant Valley Road and there are bikes and cars and trucks going very very fast up and down."

Adams said an accident even happened in his driveway due to reckless drivers.

"We actually had an accident in my driveway, my stepchildren's father came to bring them to my house and someone hit him from behind while he was pulling in...going way too fast," Adams explained.

Recent resident Adam West says he and his family haven't lived in the area long, but said that it didn't take him long to realize the speeding issue.

He said he hasn't had a close call experience like Adams, but still fears for his family's safety.

"I got two young kids and there's not a lot of reaction time going that speed and this road isn't that wide so even if you go and walk to the sidewalk the cars are speeding by you," said West as he watched the cars zoom by.

The sidewalk on Pleasant Valley Road only goes on for a short distance, for the rest of the way people have to walk along a tiny slip of black top along the side of the road.

Other residents say the problem persist because there aren't enough police who patrol the area, as Pleasant Valley doesn't have its own local Police department.

The city falls under the protection of the Marion County Sheriffs Department.

The department said they haven't received an influx of complaint calls for the road, but they do send police out to do quick sweeps of the area.

None-the-less, residents just want the drivers to be more aware

"People just need to understand that there are kids and families, it's a residential area i'ts not an interstate, it's not a bypass...it's a residential area," said West while looking at his kids through the screen door.