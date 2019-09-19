Residents concerned with drug activity in North Buckhannon

Residents brought their concerns to the last city council meeting talking about drug activity on Cleveland and Thurman Avenue.. Several residents told five news that the area never used to be how it is today..

"You never know what's going to happen."

A long-time resident, who chose to be anonymous due to negative community reaction, says that she was scared to get out of her car when she would come home from work.

"I worked the afternoon shift and I would get home at 2:30 in the morning and I'd tell my husband that I'm even afraid to get out of my car to go into the house."

"They're walking up and down the street all the time, backpacks, bicycles, all the time."

Even the resident's grandchildren were scared to go outside.

"The grand kids wouldn't play in the back yard because they were cutting through the back yard and the kids were afraid to be out there."

That's when the resident decided to put up cameras and an alarm system and encourages others in the neighborhood to do the same.

"They're not out front, they don't cut through the yards anymore and we feel better, and when our grand kids are here we feel that they're safer too."

Chief of police, Matt Gregory says that North Buckhannon isn't the only area where there are issues and that its a problem throughout the entire community.

Chief Gregory also says that as a result of the council meeting they have now extra patrols in the area.

"We directed our patrol resources to do extra patrols and focus more of their efforts in that area," said Gregory.

Chief Gregory also said that he spoke with a concerned resident about the issues and is now taking steps to potentially start a neighborhood watch program for North Buckhannon.

"For the police department to partner with these meetings and with this organization and to facilitate these conversations and information sharing so that collectively we can solve a lot of these issues."

