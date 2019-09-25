Residents concerned with safety at local park

"It's sad that people just don't feel safe to come out."

Residents are concerned for their safety at a local park after a recent act of vandalism.

Residents face issues with alleged drug use, vandalism and vulgar language when they come to the Deckers Creek trail and park.

"I see a lot of questionable looking people hanging around, people approaching me, or saying vulgar things or possibly using drugs," said Katie Jones.

Residents who use the trail and park to run, walk and exercise say they can't go in certain areas alone.

"Last week, we saw a guy walking downtown when we were on the trail and he had a sledgehammer and was acting all crazy," said Sarah Houghton. "It's pretty scary and I don't come real often on the trail but when I do I definitely try to stay as safe as possible."

After a bench and a trashcan were recently vandalized at the outdoor learning park, residents are sad that someone would destroy property in an area that's specifically for families and children.

"The area that was vandalized I think they often use it for kids readings and different little skits and plays," Houghton said. "It's sad they've tried to keep it up but it's sad someone would choose to vandalize that area."

The bench and trash can have been painted to cover the slurs that were written on the property but residents say that they don't feel safe at the park or on certain areas of the trail.

"This is a beautiful recreational area for people to use and train for races," Jones said. "There's a Deckers Creek half marathon in the spring that people are kind of afraid to train for because there aren't enough open areas or places where people feel safe on the trail."

Residents are telling others to make sure they aren't alone and avoid going to the park at night.

"Make sure that someone knew where I was and where I had planned to go but I would definitely bring somebody else with me just to be on the safe side," Jones said.

We reached out to the Friends of Deckers Creek organization but they could not do an interview and did not give us a statement.