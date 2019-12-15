Residents put on edge this holiday season after a multitude of break-ins

As the holiday creeps closer, one neighborhood in Marion County isn't thinking about what they can give.

Instead, they're thinking about what they've lost.

Residents say a multitude of break-ins and robberies have occurred in their area leaving them feeling uneasy.

"They came from the woods, they came from the back of the woods," said resident Heather Johnson.

Johnson says her parents home was hit hard by thieves.

"Stole thousands of dollars worth of tools, stole these buckets to carry the tools, they unplugged the refrigerator and freezers, took out the light bulbs, kind of vandalized the garage, tore things out of his boat."

She also says shes not the only one whose had issues.

"There were two other barns that were attempted to be broken into, a house was attempted to be broken into, and some Christmas decorations from somebody's yard got stolen," said Johnson.

However, resident Anthony Masturza, who lives on the next street over, says she is still missing one other incident.

"Her car got broken into last Tuesday," Masturzo explained about his wife's vehicle.

"We heard a car door shut and I thought it was just my neighbors, well she woke up the next morning, she found out her papers were scattered all over the floorboards and she lost her bag, her mini tablet she uses for work," he said.

Both victims say police reports were filed.

Masturzo's wife's belongings were found discarded by a house that was close by.

But Johnson's parents have not heard anything.

Nonetheless, both say they are going to be more cautious out of fear that it will happen again.

"I never locked my vehicle or nothing, but now I guess were gonna have to keep locking our vehicles, because you cant trust anybody," said Masturzo.

"They've put up security cameras, that's the world we live in now that you have to have either a big dog or security cameras, or something to protect yourself," said Johnson.

Both urge other residents to lock up their belongings this holiday season.

