Residents rally in support of legalizing marijuana

Some Morgantown residents rallied tonight to give support of the decriminalization of marijuana.

Starting on the streets then ending in the city council meeting where they found not all council members are convinced of it's benefits.

"Go green, keep it up, go green, keep it up go green," cheered the residents and officials gathered on Spruce Street.

As residents stood with raised fists and signs in hand, officials grabbed the mic and gave their take on the issue.

First up, Patient Advocate, Rusty Williams, who says the stigmas for marijuana users has got to go.

"Cannabis for 100 years there's been a lot of propaganda and I think that people have this preconceived notion that it's hippies and stoners that are using it, but this is not at all true their are doctors, pharmacists, nurses, professionals, teachers who use this medically without any negative affects to their life what-so-ever," said Williams.

The group then marched took their cause to the city council meeting where an ordinance was being considered.

Although the mood was light, some council members voiced their concerns about its legalization.

"There was a time when I believed that this weed could cure a wide variety of illnesses, however the newer data that I'm hearing is not promising, it's not promising for some of the things we were hopeful that this drug would work for," said Deputy Mayor, Rachel Fetty.

But State Delegate, Danielle Walker says many people rely on cannabis for health concerns.

"We know prohibition does not work, why would you prohibit someone the right to live, the right to function."

Morgantown resident, Theodore Webb also said he foresees some benefits for West Virginians.

"I think that time has shown that prohibition of marijuana to be a total failure, we could turn this total failure around, we could get our legal system straightened out, we can bring jobs to all 55 counties of West Virginia."

Rally officials says they hope the city council will have a final decision for the ordinances third reading in February of 2020.