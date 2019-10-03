Residents weigh in on speeding problem on neighborhood road

Residents are upset and surprised that no one has gotten hurt yet due to the dangerous driving that occurs on their road.

According to the residents, Washington Street in Fairview constantly has drivers ignoring the speed limit and creating unsafe conditions.

They say drivers have speed down the street for as long as they can remember.

Some say they often sit on their front porch and yell at any reckless drivers, while others have actually stood in the middle of the road to force the passing cars to stop and scold them.

Apparently the town's police patrol the area at certain points of the day, to which the residents are grateful.

However, many believe that drivers have memorized the cops patrol schedule and easily avoid being caught by obeying road laws only at those times of the day.

Fairview resident, Stephanie Ocheltree, who lives on Washington Street says she deals with fear everyday, as the neighborhood is full of children.

"They speed up and down the road all hours of the day and...you know we have children here that ride their bikes and you can't see coming up that hill. So I'm just afraid for my child as well that they could possibly get hit," said Ocheltree.

The town's City Hall officials and Police Chief were unavailable for further information, however the Fire Chief says the road is not the safest due to a lot of drivers using it as a shortcut to get through the town quicker.

Ocheltree says some of her neighbors have asked to have speed bumps put in, but their request was turned down after town officials said it could not be done because the road is a route for snowplows in the winter.

