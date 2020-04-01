Resources for those affected by COVID-19 layoffs and lost wages

Infected with the Coronavirus or not, many people still feel the painful impact it's causing across the globe.

With 18 percent of Americans who have already lost their jobs or had a reduction in work hours, according to a Marist poll, there has become a huge cry for help.

"First and foremost this is a human health crisis, but it's really of course becoming one of the biggest economic crisis our country has seen," said the head of Marketing and Data Analytics for moneygeek.com, Doug Milnes.

When taking the current unemployment rate of West Virginia at 15 percent and apply it to a north central West Virginia county, like Harrison, it affects many people.

"If we apply that 15% unemployment rate to Harrison County, that's over 5000 people throughout the county who are jobless right now," Milnes said.

Which is why Milnes suggests using resources that best fit your situation.

"Start with filing for unemployment," he said. "You may be eligible to stop your student loan payments under forbearance, you may also be able to reach out to the creditor of your mortgage and get a forbearance on your mortgage."

To find out what best fits your current financial situation, Money Geek lists effective resources.

However, many local offices are willing to help guide you in the right direction

"There's a lot of resources out there and there's a lot of help out there," Milnes said. "It's just important for people to reach out and ask," he said.

A complete list of the resources can be found on Money Geek's website.