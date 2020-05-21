Restaurants reopen indoor seating

A new phase of reopening this week as restaurant guests can now eat inside.

Mia Margherita is reopening their dining room at 50% capacity.

5 News visited Mia Margherita in March, a day after Governor Jim Justice shutdown sit-down restaurants. The lights were off and the doors were closed. But when we returned, tables were set, lights were on and families were enjoying pizza.

"It has been great to get the staff back again. Alot of the staff are excited to get back to work. It has been a great process, like reopening a new restaurant all over again. A lot of work, but a lot of reward as well," said Scott Duarte, owner of Mia Margherita.

Duarte worked with staff to meet Governor Justice's reopening standards.

Employees wear masks, arrows direct guests throughout the restaurant and seating has been arranged to meet social distancing guidelines.

"We cut our spacing down to about 50-percent, so our capacity on the inside has been reduced by that amount. Tables can be no more than six people at a table and they should all be from the same household," said Duarte.

Staff moved the entrance of the restaurant to the private dining space giving guests more room to separate. There are no restrictions to reservations. Some restaurant operators chose to only accept call-ahead reservations.Mia Margherita will accept both walk-ins and call-aheads. If there is a wait, staff will ask you to wait in your vehicle until you receive a call that your table is ready.

Duarte says extra sanitaization measures are taken for everything from the tables to the menus.

"We ask our guests be patient with us, the guidelines change daily and we are trying to accommodate that," said Duarte.