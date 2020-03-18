Restaurant owners change services in wake of mandated closure

The ovens in Mia Margherita are still roaring, even if the dining room is silent.

Most restaurants in our area remain open, but relegated strictly to carry-out and delivery services.

"These businesses are here. We are providing food. We have fresh food daily. Our hot coal ovens are still burning hot," said Scott Duarte, the owner of Mia Margherita.

Hours after Governor Justice mandated the shutdown of all restaurants, bars and casinos, food service workers changed how they serve. Restaurants are now strictly limited to take-out and delivery services.

"We are going to be basically adjusting things daily as we get new information. To understand what the public is interested in. We will modify our services and try to take care of our customers as best we can," said Duarte.

Customers are not the only concern for owners who will have to scale back operations.

"It is not that I am heartbroken that we have to shut down, I am worried about all the employees we have," said Emil Lehosit, the owner of Parkette Family Restaurant.

The restaurant had to downscale significantly Wednesday morning.

"We have 32 employees, right now we have 5," said Lehosit.

Lehosit spoke with the business's accountant Wednesday morning about giving his laid-off employees low-earning benefits.

But uncertainty looms as owners have not heard anything from the state.

"We have not, we just know that they closed us all up. There is not guideline. There is not outline for us to look in a book and say, 'okay, this is what you do,' none of that. So we are trying to play it by ear and do the best we can for our employees," said Lehosit.

Despite this, dinner will still be served.

"All of us independent restaurants, the local restaurants. We are still cooking, it is just a different style of service now," said Duarte.

Most restaurants still offer their full menu for carryout.

Owners say they have taken extra precautions in food preparation, delivery and ordering. Mia Margharita now delivers food in air-tight carryout delivery bags, and staff have an emphasis on sanitation.