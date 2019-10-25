Ribbon cut on The Grape Leaf Mediterranean Cafe in Fairmont

One of Fairmont's newest restaurant had a long overdue ribbon-cutting Friday.

Fairmont city officials celebrated the opening of The Grape Leaf on Friday.

City officials celebrated the opening of The Grape Leaf across the street from the courthouse.

The restaurant is a Mediterranean Cafe. It serves up a variety of Greek options.

The owners offered free samples to everyone at the ceremony.

They've been open since July, but the owner said it's nice to finally have the official opening.

"Fairmont has been so embracing and so friendly," said owner Heather Rockwell. "We've loved the great feedback and having them welcome us has been great."

The Grape Leaf is at the corner of Adams and Jefferson Street. It's open from 11 a.m.-2p.m. and 5-8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.