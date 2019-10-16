UPDATE: Right lane on I-79 southbound reopens after crews remove tractor trailer that went off the road

UPDATE 10/16/19 @ 11:39 a.m.

The right lane on Interstate 79 southbound is open after crews were able to remove a tractor trailer that hydroplaned and went off the road Wednesday morning.

The last official left the scene at 11:16 a.m., according to Harrison County 911 officials.

The right lane on Interstate 79 southbound is shut down as crews are working to remove a tractor trailer that went off the road around mile marker 109 Wednesday morning.

According to Harrison County 911 officials, the call for the incident came in around 9:30 a.m.

911 officials say the truck hydroplaned and went off the road. There were no injuries.

West Virginia State Police, Harrison County Sheriff's Department, Jane Lew Fire Department and Lost Creek Fire Department are on scene directing traffic, 911 officials said.

