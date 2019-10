The right lane on Interstate 79 northbound is closed following a two vehicle accident Thursday afternoon.

According to Marion County 911 officials, the call came in before 5:30 p.m. The crash happened around the 139 mile marker.

911 officials say that no one was injured.

Winfield Fire Department, Valley Fire Department and West Virginia State Police are on scene, 911 officials said.

