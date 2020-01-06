Rise in Influenza B cases reported in Harrison County schools, officials urge parents to keep sick kids home

As students bring themselves back to the classroom, they also bring with them the potential to spread and catch germs.

More kids get sick and miss school between the months of January and March, according to Harrison County school officials. (Photo: WDTV)

Harrison County school officials say they have recently seen steady levels of influenza B cases. They started to pop up before Christmas break, in addition to a 24-48-hour stomach virus.

Those obvious illnesses are no-brainers when it comes to keeping students home for the day.

Jody Sperry is the coordinator of health services for Harrison County Schools.

"In general, if your child is vomiting all night or has diarrhea all night, they don't need to come to school," Sperry said. "They're probably still contagious. Even if they feel better at 7 a.m., they probably should stay home."

Parents, however, sometimes face the difficult decision of whether or not to send their kid to school if they're not sure if they have the flu or just a common cold.

School officials say while colds and the flu overlap symptoms, some stick out with the flu. A full list of symptoms differentiating the two from the school board is attached to this article.

"Fever is usually the big indicator," Sperry said. "And body aches. When you have a cold, you don't feel like every muscle in your body hurts usually."

School officials accept five parent notes before they need a doctor's excuse to miss school in Harrison County.

Superintendent Mark Manchin said most of the time, it's better to be safe than sorry.

"Generally, our rule of thumb in the school system is if you have a fever, you're contagious," Manchin said. "In those instances, we're not only concerned with the child themself, but the other children."

To keep your family healthy this year, school officials' biggest recommendation is to wash your hands frequently and effectively. Plus, do your best to stay away from other sick people and stay well-rested.

Dr. Manchin said the decision for parents isn't always easy when it comes to sending their children to school, but he suggests ruling on the side of common sense and parental instincts.

"Clearly, you can look at a child and see if they're not feeling well today," Manchin said. "Don't send them to school."