Voters in favor to renew excess levy for Ritchie County Schools

Voters in Ritchie County voted in favor to renew the excess levy for Ritchie County Schools.

Voting took place on Saturday, while early voting was from Oct. 18 to Oct. 30.

According to Superintendent of Ritchie County Schools James Brown, about 85 percent of voters voted in favor for renewing the levy. Only 20 percent of voters turned out.

"As Superintendent of School, on behalf of our entire school community, please allow me to express our sincere gratitude to the voters of Ritchie County for renewing our excess levy with such overwhelming support at an 85.57% passage rate," said Brown.

The excess levy will provide funding for free textbooks and workbooks to all students, academic software and hardware, technology equipment, playground equipment and much more.

The excess levy will also provide funding for athletic coaching salaries, band director salary and for 41 professional and service employee salaries and benefits.

Brown said that it is great news for the school system and the students they serve.

According to an Excess Levy facts sheet, passage of the renewal will not result in new taxes or an increase in taxes. The tax rate will remain at 65 percent.

"The level of access, supports and resources provided to our students as a result of having an excess levy is substantial," said Brown. "I also want to express our sincere appreciation for all those who helped promote and supported the passage of our excess levy."

The full list of funding the excess levy will provide is attached to the right of this article.