Ritchie County Grand Jury returns 18 indictments for October 2019 term

The Ritchie County Grand Jury returned 18 indictments for the October 2019 term Monday.

Indictments include:

Dillon Bishop- charged with one count of involuntary manslaughter.

William Campbell III- charged with 12 counts of sexual assault in the third degree and sexual abuse by a parent, guardian, custodian or person of trust.

Gregory McNeeley- charged with one count of soliciting a minor via computer and three counts of use of obscene matter with intent to seduce minor

The full list of indictments are attached to the right of this article.