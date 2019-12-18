Ritchie County under mandatory water conservation order

The Hughes River Water Board has ordered a mandatory water conservation to most of Ritchie County until further notice.

According to the Ritchie County Office of Emergency Management's Facebook page, the order is because of a lack of electricity at the plant.

Affected areas include: Cairo, Ellenboro, Harrisville, Pennsboro, Pullman and Washburn/Mahone.

People are asked to conserve as much water as possible and to only use what is necessary, according to the post. People are asked to refrain from filling pools, watering plants and washing cars.