River Oaks nursing home no longer needs to be converted into long term COVID-19 senior care facility

River Oaks nursing home no longer needs to be converted into a long term COVID-19 senior care facility now that the surge expectation has declined, a news release states.

According to a news release from Stonerise Healthcare, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources approached Stonerise to create a contingency plan to establish a COVID-19 positive long-term care center in the event of a surge in West Virginia's geriatric patients.

River Oaks was identified as a potential site, according to Stonerise. The option will not be implemented since the surge expectation declined in the Mountain State.

“This solution would have alleviated the scenario of admitting COVID positive patients into facilities that aren’t equipped for them and risking spread of the virus,” said Larry Pack, Chief Executive Officer Stonerise Healthcare. “We are willing to offer support in any way possible to ensure West Virginia emerges from this pandemic with as little impact as possible.”

This model has worked in other states such as Georgia and Massachusetts.

“The health and safety of all West Virginians has been DHHR’s top priority

during this pandemic,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

“These strategies were identified by DHHR in the event of a surge in our

elderly citizens who might need to be isolated to mitigate the risk of

community spread. We are appreciative of Stonerise Healthcare for their

partnership during this crisis.”