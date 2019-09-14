Football player dies after collapsing during game

Officials from Roane County High School say a football player died Friday night after collapsing on the field.

On the school's Facebook page they released this statement.

"The Roane County community suffered a tragic loss last night with the passing of Alex Miller. Roane County High School will open its doors at noon today for the students to be with one another during this difficult time. Counselors, local pastors, teachers, parents and friends will be available as our community continues to grieve."

According to the Roane County High School football roster, Miller was a senior. He played wide receiver and was a strong safety.

