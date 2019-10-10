Roanoke Elementary School held West Virginia Heritage Day

Students at Roanoke Elementary School spent Thursday learning about West Virginia Heritage.

Locals spend the day creating apple cider with an 100-year-old machine.

The children watched as locals demonstrated skills such as quilting, wood carving, and making fresh apple butter and cider.

Besides watching the kids taste the finished product, a local Lewis County resident shared the importance of sharing this knowledge with the little ones.

"It's just the culture that gets lost from the past. People don't do it much anymore and that's why we do it to teach the kids what the past is all about," Paul Heater said.

West Virginia Heritage Day is the school's biggest event of the school year. The students visited 14 different stations at their school throughout the day.