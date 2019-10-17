Roanoke man sentenced to over 1 year for firearms charge

A Roanoke, West Virginia, man was sentenced to over one year in prison for a firearms charged Thursday.

According to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell, 25-year-old Dustin Watson was sentenced to 13 months in prison. He pleaded guilty to one county of unlawful possession of a firearm in May 2019.

Having previously been convicted of a felony and domestic violence, Watson admitted to having a .380 caliber pistol in October 2017 in Upshur County, Powell says.

Watson's case was brought as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), according Powell. Project Safe Neighborhoods is the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s violent crime reduction efforts.