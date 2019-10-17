Robert Bland Middle School placed on precautionary lock down after receiving a bomb threat

Robert Bland Middle School was placed on a precautionary lock down after receiving a bomb threat Thursday morning.

According to the Lewis County Schools Facebook page, seventh and eighth grade students will be taken to 1st Baptist Church. Fifth and sixth graders will be taken to St. Pats.

Parents will be allowed to pick up their children at these locations if they wish, according to the post. Parents must have proper identification to pick up their children.

Law enforcement is on the scene, according to the Facebook page.

Keep checking 5 news for any updates.