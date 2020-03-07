Robotics state championship for high school, middle school teams

Stakes were high at the Vex Robotics State Championship at Fairmont State University on Saturday.

A combined total of 86 high school and middle school teams compete for a spot in the world championship of robotics, known as "worlds," which is held in Louisville.

Teams build their own robots with a goal of stacking as many cubes onto each other as possible. Each team built their robot with a unique strategy in mind.

"Essentially we were brainstorming about different ways to stack cubes so we were browsing around the internet for different ideas," says Chase Snyder, a member of "The Gearheads" team.

"We came across this cube sliding idea where you have a sucker and you stack cubes up. Originally we started just building the base, and we built the parts separately from each other, so we kind of just put them all together like a space station."

According to the program manager of NASA IV&V Education Resouce Center, Todd Ensign, the winning spots are any team's game.

"What's totally unpredictable is that we have a panel of judges," says Ensign.

"They're NASA engineers; they're Fairmont State faculty; they're volunteers in the community who have come together to interview the teams, to review their notebooks, and to determine which team has the best overall design process, and which team is the best overall emblem of the entire program."

With approximately six teams advancing to worlds, teams can win a spot in a variety of ways.

"One is going to be the best team in the skills division, which is an independent competition that they do. One team will be our excellence award winner, and another best overall. All those awards for sure will go on. Other teams will be selected based on their rankings and skills," says Ensign.

The NASA Education Resource Center, which is run by Fairmont State University, runs 13 unique robotics programs. They also just added a brand new aerial drone competition which will be held March 21 at the Charleston National Guard Base.

