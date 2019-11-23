Multiple crews respond to roll-over accident on I-79

Multiple crews have responded to reports of a roll-over accident on I-79 near mile marker 109.

According to Harrison County 9-1-1 multiple crews responded to the accident including Lost Creek, Stonewood, and Jane Lew fire department along with Anmoore and Harrison County EMS.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Department also responded to the scene.

Once on the scene, crews found a car on it's top but everyone inside was able to make it out.

There is no word yet on the condition of those who were in the car.

No road closures have been made as the accident happened off of the roadway.

Stick with 5 News for any updates.