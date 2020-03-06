Ronnie Milsap concert at Robinson Grand rescheduled

The Ronnie Milsap concert at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center has been rescheduled due to "unforeseen circumstances."

The concert was originally scheduled for March 14, according to a news release from the Robinson Grand. It has been rescheduled for May 30 at 7:30 p.m. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m.

All tickets for the event will be honored.

“Rescheduling events and performances is something we try our best to avoid, but sometimes they are unavoidable. That is certainly the case in this instance, and we sincerely appreciate the understanding of our valued patrons. We look forward to welcoming Ronnie Milsap to the Robinson Grand stage on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 7:30 pm,” explains Ryan Tolley, Executive Director.

A spokesperson for the Robinson Grand said there are a very limited amount of tickets remaining.

