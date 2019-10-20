Rough road paving upsets residents

Some recent road paving in Weston has some residents disgruntled. They say the new paving is bumpy, rough, and a bit dangerous.

"It is terrible, it is so rough," said Lewis County resident Robert Kelly.

According to residents, the new pavement is the result of a waterline replacement project.

A strip of black top was dug up down West 2nd street and was refilled with concrete, to which residents say is their cause for concern.

Kelly says driving on the new pavement is never a fun experience.

"It throws your tires off balance, can pop your tire, it's just terrible."

He even says drivers will swerve into the center turning lane just to avoid the concrete, something he admitted to doing himself.

"There using the center lane, which that's not what's its meant for, I do it too, but that's just so I don't pop the tires, don't knock my car off line, break down my shocks, tear out an axle, its terrible."

Many others voiced their complaints on Facebook to the "What Weston needs..." page. One member even referred to the re-paving as "concrete potholes."

No city officials were unable to comment, but the police department confirmed that the waterline repair was the work of the West Virginia American Water company. Unfortunately their office in Charleston is closed on the weekends.

However, a local resident said that although the concrete paving is a nuisance, it should only be temporary.

"I'm hoping that they black top it after they do it because they can't leave it like that," said Kelly.

Residents say there's still a few questions that they would like answered but one remains most important, will the road be re-paved once the waterline project is finished.