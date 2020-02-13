Route 119 closed after semi truck gets stuck near Barbour and Upshur County line

Route 119 is closed after a semi truck got stuck near the Barbour and Upshur County line Thursday, officials said.

According to Barbour County 911 officials, the truck is in Barbour County. They received a call about the incident around 11:30 a.m.

911 officials said there were no reports of injuries.

It will be another one to three hours before the road reopens, 911 officials said. West Virginia State Police are on scene.

Keep checking 5 News for the latest updates.