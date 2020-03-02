Route 50 westbound shuts down following 2 vehicle crash

Route 50 westbound is closed after a two vehicle crash Monday evening.

Harrison County 911 officials said the call came in at 5:54 p.m.

According to firefighters on scene, a SUV with one woman was traveling westbound when she rear-ended a car. the SUV swerved across the eastbound lane, landing in a ditch along the road. The driver was trapped in her vehicle after the door handle failed. She was rescued and taken to UHC along with the two passengers in the other vehicle.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison Emergency Services and Anmoore EMS responded, 911 officials said.

