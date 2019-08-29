Leadership of Local 814, representing Ruby Memorial union workers, reportedly removed.

According to WVU Medicine spokeswoman Angela Knopf, an internal email was sent Wednesday by HR that informed them of the removal of executive officers of Local 814.

According to LiUNA leadership, contract re-negotiations are expected to continue.

This local represents over 1,000 workers at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

5 News was unable to attain a copy of this internal e-mail, but according to a source who claims he is a member of Local 814, the Laborers International Union of North America is only in contact with a few select members of the union.

The change comes as union workers prepare to renegotiate their contracts with the hospital.

According to Facebook posts by Local 814, representatives from LiUNA visited Local 814 in early August.

"We started visiting this month to start engaging in the process of helping this local," said Keon Shim, the assistant organizing director of the Mid-Atlantic region of LiUNA.

When asked why the executive officers were removed, Shim did not comment.

5 News reached out to LiUNA's media team who told 5 News to ask via e-mail. 5 News e-mailed LiUNA just after 10 a.m. Thursday morning, but have not heard back.

Shim says he has made contact with the Ruby Memorial Hospital HR Department to begin negotiations, but that the timeline for these negotiations is unclear at this time.