Ruby and Ketchy's Restaurant host patron's 104th birthday party

Ruby and Ketchy's Restaurant hosted a birthday party of one very special customer Friday.

Jimmy Pugh has been a customer of the Morgantown restaurant since its opening in 1958.

He spent his birthday with friends, family, and staff members of his favorite eatery with balloons, candy, cards, and a giant chocolate and vanilla birthday cake.

"People have been asking him what his secret is," says his great nephew Doug Lanham, "and I say I don't know, but he's been coming to Ruby's and Ketchy's since 1958."

Pugh says his favorite item on the menu is the country fried steak.