Spark! teaches and inspires kids for the future

Spark! Imagination and Science Center in Morgantown is a hands-on museum that allows kids to learn as they play.

The museum executive director Julie Bryan says the age group varies depending on the day and the activities.

"Six months up to ages 10 or 11 and when we have our special events we have kids much older than that," Bryan said.

The whole purpose of Spark! is to make learning fun and enjoyable teaching children skills they can use in the future.

"We get kids excited about science, we get them excited with the arts, so they learn it a lot more and learn those fundamental concepts," Bryan said.

One parents says his children enjoy the opportunities Spark! provides.

"Spark! is like a hidden gem, and its a great opportunity for them to come and play and also learn about science," Bilotta said. "My oldest is four and she has had her last two birthday parties here, they get excited every time they come in they love it."

Not only do kids have fun but the museum can also inspire them to go into science or engineering later on.

"We are really building that West Virginia work force," Bryan said. "We have a lot of people that come through the museum and say they have a museum in their hometown and their kids became scientists or doctors because they played at their museum when they were younger."