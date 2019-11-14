Salem man charged with over 300 counts of sex crimes against underage family member

A Salem, West Virginia, man is facing over 300 counts of sex crimes charges after he allegedly sexually assaulted an underage family member since 2015.

According to the criminal complaint, troopers received a complaint from the 13-year-old victim on Monday. The victim said that 48-year-old James Cain sexually assaulted her several times every week since 2015.

Troopers say that the incidents occurred at a residence on Buckskin Run Road. They seized a towel from the bedroom which the victim said Cain would use to clean himself after the assaults. They found another towel which is similar in description and a ladies blouse with numerous stains in another bedroom.

The victim told troopers that Cain burned the condoms that he used in a wood burning furnace in the basement. Troopers found an empty condom package and another towel in the basement.

The victim was interviewed on Tuesday at the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center, according to court documents. She said that he began touching her in 2015.

The victim also said that Cain would take photos of her naked and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, court documents state.

Cain has been charged with 104 counts of first degree sexual assault, 104 counts of incest, one count of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and one count of sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying or transporting material by a parent or guardian, depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

He is being held at North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $600,000.