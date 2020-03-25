Salvation Army extends hours to meet increased demand

The Clarksburg Salvation Army is extending their hours to keep up with increased demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to people losing their jobs and grocery store scarcity, the Salvation Army has seen a massive increase in their food pantry orders.

"I believe that we are the only food pantry that is open in our area," said Christina Smith, the Clarksburg Salvation Army business administrator "all of the other food pantries that were open that were serving the community before were serving about 750 on a regular basis- so we expect to pick up that 750 clients,"

They are doing their best to safely deliver boxes of food to families across the area daily.

"We can do 24 (deliveries) a day," Smith said "we're trying to find a way to do more because the needs are increasing daily,"

The hours of that pantry have been extended to Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. by appointment only in order to limit contact with others.

The thrift store and donation center are shutdown.

They are also accepting any money and food donations also by appointment only.

You can set up an appointment by calling: (304) 622-2360 Ext 3