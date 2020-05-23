Salvation Army family thrift stores reopen

The Salvation Army family thrift store in Fairmont and Morgantown opened for business on Saturday.

The thrift store is one of the main sources the Salvation Army relies on for income to help serve their communities.

To operate, the store took necessary precautions in order for customers to shop.

The director, Heather Hawkins said it's nice to be back open in order to continue helping their community, and they are glad to see their returning customers.

"We're very excited to be back open and to be serving our community and to see all of our customers, we love all of are customers and have missed them greatly," she said.

Hawkins said this is all possible with the help of those in the area.

"I want to thank all of our agencies that we collaborate with and our very generous donors," she said. "Without them we wouldn't be able to serve as many people as we do."

The thrift store is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.