Salvation Army hoping to reach goal of $100,000

The Salvation Army is an organization working to help several people in need by "doing the most good."

"We're not just here at Christmas time, we help people with their light bill, we help pay peoples rent, we help people with food throughout the year," said Corps Officer Eric Roberts.

One of the most important fundraisers affects the entire year. With the Salvation Army. All goes back to a red kettle and a bell.

"The bell ringing program started by a guy named Lt. McFee," Roberts said. "He had a dinner he wanted to have for the people of the street and he used what they used to call a Simpsons Pot. People put money in the pot and that's how he got enough money to make the food for everybody."

From that idea, the program is all across the world. 89% of the money collected is used for salvation army programs.

"Our angel tree and sometimes the gifts wont come back for them , so we have to purchase gifts for that angel," Roberts said. "Purchase of clothing sometimes, we've had to purchase food."

The Salvation Army has collected $49,000 so far. The big part of the program is the people standing outside, ringing the bell.

Volunteers hope to get the organization to not only reach their goal but to help people in the community.

"I think its really important to serve others and teaches you different things that will help you later on in life," said volunteer Gracen McDonald.

The Salvation Army will collect donations until December 24.