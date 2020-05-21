Salvation Army prepares to open their thrift stores

During the coronavirus pandemic, Salvation Army volunteers have been working non-stop to box up food and prepare meals for the hundreds of families in need.

But one of their sources of income, the family thrift stores, have been shut down for several months.

This weekend, as part of Governor Jim Justice's reopening plan, the shops are preparing to open back up.

"We're opening the thrift stores so that we can start to get some income," said Sheldon Greenland, commanding officer for the Salvation Army of Morgantown "Primarily for Fairmont it is the sole source of income outside of donations, grants, for the income there,"

Like other stores and restaurants opening across the state this weekend, the volunteers have been working to get all the protective gear needed to operate safely.

"We have sneeze guards, we have a hand-washing station," Greenland said "For those who will be interacting with the public they'll be wearing facemasks and of course gloves,"

There are two thrift or "family" stores that help support Marion, Mon, and Preston counties.

Money made from sales at the thrift stores goes directly to helping people in those communities.

"What is raised here stays here and goes right back out into the community," Greenland said "What we sell the money goes into purchasing food or helping somebody pay their rent, utilities, prescriptions, it all stays here,"

In a time where people are encouraged to shop small, shopping with the Salvation Army is a chance to keep relief efforts going in our community.

You can donate to the Salvation Army at the links in the "Related Links" section.