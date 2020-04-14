Sam's Club to offer "Hero Hours" for healthcare workers, first responders

Sam's Club will now be offering "Hero Hours," set aside to allow first responders and healthcare workers a chance to shop in the store.

The hours will be from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. and will start Sunday, April 19.

Those hours will be honored each Sunday after that.

The company says first responders and healthcare workers do not need a membership to shop during those hours.

According to the company, visitors during those hours will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.

"We’re proud to help the first responders and healthcare workers who help all of us. Every Sunday from 8-10 a.m. we’ll offer special hero hours nationally to help your community’s heroes do what they do best – keep you safe," said the company on social media.