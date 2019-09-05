Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels exhibit opens in Clarksburg

The Sankofa African-American Museum on Wheels has made a stop in Clarksburg.

The Museum travels across the country, bringing with it a wide array of historical items related to African-American history.

The Museum focuses intensively on the Slavery era, the Civil Rights era, and today's obstacles facing African-Americans.

Since 1995, Angela Jennings, the curator of the Museum, has educated people all over the country about African-American history and culture.

"Now this is a must see!" Ms. Jennings excitedly told us. "I want them to learn about the African-American culture and the contributions that we have made to society." She further added.

If you are interested in visiting the Sankofa Museum, head to the Harrison County Board of Education building. The cost is free and open to all, but Friday will be it's last day before heads to Mississippi.