Santa's Mail in Elkins accepts letters for the North Pole

For the third year, Santa's mail box appeared in front of the Elkins City Hall. The mail box will accept letters from any kid who wants to send Santa correspondence, and with the help of Elkins City Staff, the jolly old elf can read through the millions of letters he is expected to receive this year.

The mailbox has a certain ring to it when the mail chute is opened.

The mail box will accept letters until December 25th, when Maintenance Department Supervisor Brad Curtis says it is expected to disappear.