Santa makes an appearance for small business Saturday

Santa made a visit for small business Saturday and stopped by Beyond Measured Living in Bridgeport.

Shoppers were offered cookies and hot chocolate while learning more about the store.

The owners say they want the community to know what they are about, but also enjoy seeing those that already do.

"Out and about you see our products out amongst the population and you get to see it knowing that you had a part of that and someone took their hard earned money to purchase that," Ben Stottlemyer said.

Those stopping by will find shirts, wood signs, mugs, ornaments and much more.

Christmas items at Beyond Measured Living will be available until Dec. 24.

