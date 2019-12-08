Santa visits Middletown Tractor for a good cause

Santa wasn't in his usual seat while hearing children's christmas wishes on Saturday.

He sat on a tractor, posing for pictures with children from the community.

The event was held at Middletown Tractor in Fairmont, where they collected canned goods in exchange for a picture with Santa.

Those of all ages were in attendance, and Mike Shaver, a corporate salesman at Middletown Tractor, said having a huge turnout is beneficial when it comes to their relationship with the community.

"We try to be good to the community and hope that they'll be good to us as well. It's a partnership anytime you're in business," he said.

All of the food items that were collected at the event will go to the Union mission.