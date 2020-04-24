School advancement coordinator to run half-marathon for his school

A local school advancement director will be running a half-marathon tomorrow to benefit his school.

With the Cooper’s Rock Half-Marathon being postponed, Ian McAra will be running his own 13.1 mile course at Watters Smith State Park in Lost Creek to benefit Notre Dame Catholic High School and St. Mary’s Grade School in Clarksburg. He says that not only will he be trying to raise money for his school, but to set an example as a school leader.

“I’m hoping to be a good example for the students at the school and maintaining a healthy lifestyle and keeping active.” McAra said.

As of Friday he has raised roughly $4,000 of his $5,000 goal.