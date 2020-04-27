School advancement director runs half-marathon, reaches fundraising goal

A local school advancement director ran a half-marathon Saturday that benefited his school.

Ian McAra ran 13.3 miles through the Watters Smith State Park in Lost Creek to benefit Notre Dame Catholic High School and St. Mary’s Grade School. McAra said that despite the forecasted rain, the event went off without a hitch.

“It was great, I had a good time." McAra said, "The weather was perfect for it, I was a bit concerned about rain earlier in the week, but it turned out, it turned out great.”

McAra also said that he raised nearly fifteen hundred dollars for the schools, and has reached his five thousand dollar fundraising goal. The fundraiser is ongoing and is slated to run through Friday.