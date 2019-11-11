School officials concerned with vaping

"Cotton candy flavored vape isn't for an adult... that's targeting kids."

School administrators in Upshur County are working to eliminate the use of vaping after they received several reports of usage.

School officials are concerned with an epidemic that they say is taking over in the community, that epidemic is vaping. Superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Dr. Sara Stankus says that it's surfacing high school and middle school student.

Dr. Stankus says that several students have been vaping and is concerned with how it can harm their health. Stankus say that some parents might not even know what vaping is or what it looks like which makes it easier for kids to get away with it.

"All different sizes and shapes, it can even look like a jump drive or a small pen and it's very easy to hide."

Stankus says that they have had several incidents where students have went through health problems due to vaping.

"Students don't realize the intensity of this drug," Stankus said. "We've had three students who have actually went into a seizure because of it."

Stankus says that a survey was done at the beginning of the school year at the high school. Officials found that over 50% of their students have tried vaping.

"As a parent, as a community member and as superintendent of schools, this is something i'm very concerned about," Stankus said.

Officials are now working together to not punish students for using vapes, but to teach them the dangers of being addicted to vaping.

"We're not as interested in the punishment of the students as we are in helping them not become addicted to this," Stankus said.

Stankus says the school has seen a huge decline in smoking cigarettes and tobacco. She hopes to see that change with vaping as well.

"Educating our students and educating our families on what's out there and how they can get there students to stay away from this," Stankus said.