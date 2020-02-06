Schools and health departments dealing with peak of flu season

The peak of the flu season is spreading quickly in North-Central West Virginia schools.

Every Upshur County school saw at least 10% of their students absent Thursday.

"We have had several students out for the flu. We have about 6% out sick today," said Dr. Sara Stankus, Superintendent of Upshur County Schools.

According to attendance reports by Upshur County School staff, every school in the county had at least 10% of their students out Thursday. Tennerton Elementary School had 24% of students absent.

Officials in Preston, Doddridge, Marion and Lewis counties cancel school Friday to avoid the spread of the bug.

"Our leadership team discussed this. We decided that with the longevity of the sickness, one day would not really help," said Dr. Stankus.

Randolph-Elkins Health Department experts say the see high levels of students with the flu in the county, but not enough to declare an outbreak.

"The rule of thumb is we take the number of absences that we normally have and see if it is 10% over that," said Bonnie Woodrum, a registered nurse with the Randolph-Elkins Health Department.

It is not just the students feeling the effects of the bug. 51 Upshur County School staff members were out sick Thursday.

"That puts a strain on our substitutes. We have all subs in the classrooms that we can. We have all the classes covered," said Dr. Stankus.

Both Randolph and Upshur County staff have plans in-place to disinfect schools every day and encourage students and parents to wash their hands and get the annual flu shot.

