Schools close, activities canceled due to flu

Schools close and activities are canceled in Lewis County due to the flu outbreak.

The Lewis County School's supervisor, Chris Derico, says the virus lead to mass absences at the high school Thursday.

"At the high school, we did have an increase in absences then our traditional absences. I did check on that earlier today, and we are well over 100 absences, and we're aware that many students have been to the nurses station today," says Derico.

The Lewis County Board of Education posted on Facebook at around 3 p.m. that all schools would be closing on Friday, although the absence rate was abnormally highest at the high school according to Derico.

However, he says the absences lessened as the week went by, with the exception of Thursday's numbers at the high school.

Around town, activities are canceled by the day.

At Louis Bennet Public Library in Lewis County, staff have canceled two children's events this week due to the flu outbreak, one of which is Toddler Time, which was scheduled for today.

"Two days ago we also canceled our Lego Club just so people who may have been in contact with somebody who had the flu wasn't bringing germs into the library and affecting more people," says library clerk Alli Clark.

She says the library staff will continue to cancel events if needed.