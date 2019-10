Search efforts are underway Monday morning, as police are trying to find a missing 16-year-old white male.

According to 911 officials he's believed to be in the Lake Floyd Circle area in Salem. Officials say he's been missing for 6 hours.

Officials say he's 6'2" and 180 pounds. He has light brown hair and he is wearing dark shorts.

If you have any information on where he might be you are encouraged to call the Harrison County Sheriff's Department.