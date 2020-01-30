Second Amendment Sanctuary movement hits Upshur County

The Second Amendment Sanctuary movement has hit another county. The Upshur County Commission passed an ordinance making them part of the movement.

The Upshur County Commission voted unanimously to pass a resolution on making the county a second amendment sanctuary.

"Personally, I think it means the commission is supportive of making a statement. We support the right to bear arms."

Other West Virginia counties have passed similar resolutions. The ordinances prohibit the enforcement of certain gun control measures that some say violate their second amendment.

