Second Correctional Center inmate removes leg monitor and flees

Law enforcement is looking for another Parkersburg Correctional Center inmate who was said to have cut his electronic monitoring strap and went missing.

Alfred Williams, 56, was reported missing just before 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday in Vienna. He is serving 8 to 15 years on charges including domestic assault, domestic battery, manufacture/deliver controlled substance, and delivery of a controlled substance.

Williams is 5’8” tall and weighs 250lbs. He also has black hair and brown eyes.

If you see him, authorities ask that you call 911 or the Parkersburg Correctional Center at 304-420-2443.